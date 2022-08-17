RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.70. 57,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,048. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $341.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.85 and its 200-day moving average is $347.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

