RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $495.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $466.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.09.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

