RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cintas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cintas by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $436.51. 3,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

