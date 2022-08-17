RB Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.7% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

ABT traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.73. 63,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,069. The stock has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

