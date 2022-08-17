RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 638,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,212. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

