RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $477,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of Iron Mountain stock remained flat at $54.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,291. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

