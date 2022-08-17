RB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,815. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.12.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.