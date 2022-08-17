RB Capital Management LLC Sells 892 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

BTZ stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

