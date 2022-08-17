RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) COO Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 21,165 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,925,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RBC Bearings Price Performance
Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.06. 97,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.61. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $127.19.
RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RBC Bearings (ROLLP)
