RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP) COO Daniel A. Bergeron Sells 21,165 Shares

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 21,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $5,494,434.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,718 shares in the company, valued at $26,925,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.06. 97,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.61. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $127.19.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $30,864,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $19,944,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $6,649,000.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

