RealFevr (FEVR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, RealFevr has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $10,821.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About RealFevr
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
RealFevr Coin Trading
