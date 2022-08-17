Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares $0.25 Sep 22 Dividend

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a sep 22 dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2475 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 25.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,969.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

