Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Shares of O opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.83.

The company also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

