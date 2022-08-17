Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in the last few weeks:

8/15/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $62.00.

8/12/2022 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $125.00.

8/9/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $62.00.

8/5/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $74.00.

7/19/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

