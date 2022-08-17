Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in the last few weeks:
- 8/15/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $62.00.
- 8/12/2022 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $125.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $62.00.
- 8/5/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $74.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/18/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/6/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/28/2022 – Cloudflare had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Cloudflare Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:NET opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
