Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $68.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

