Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $140.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RGA. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $129.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.52. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.