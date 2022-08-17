Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $155.74 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $155.74 million and $21.97 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,389.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00128779 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034434 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00069564 BTC.
Ren Profile
Ren is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ren
