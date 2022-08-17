Renalytix (LON:RENX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.24). 15,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 115,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

Renalytix Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £76.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 213.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.