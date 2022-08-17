Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Up 3.6%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 3,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 226,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,664,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
