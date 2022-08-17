Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.72

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.72, but opened at $10.34. Repay shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 3,077 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $898.26 million, a P/E ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Repay by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.