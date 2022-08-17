Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Timbercreek Financial Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.23 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

TF opened at C$8.64 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$725.80 million and a PE ratio of 18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.47, a quick ratio of 122.75 and a current ratio of 125.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

