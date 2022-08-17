Research Analysts Set Expectations for Burford Capital Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burford Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BUR opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Burford Capital by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

