Research Analysts Set Expectations for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.23) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 152.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 151.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

