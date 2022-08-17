Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 17th (ADPT, AKYA, CTKB, CYRN, EXAS, GSM, HSTM, INFU, NEO, NM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 17th:
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $12.00.
Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $19.00.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.25.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.50.
Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.50.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
