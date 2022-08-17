Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 17th (ADPT, AKYA, CTKB, CYRN, EXAS, GSM, HSTM, INFU, NEO, NM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 17th:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $12.00.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $19.00.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.50.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

