Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 17th (ADPT, AKYA, CTKB, CYRN, EXAS, GSM, HSTM, INFU, NEO, NM)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 17th:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $12.00.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $40.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $19.00.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $70.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.50.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

