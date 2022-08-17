Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

