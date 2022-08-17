Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.71. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 120,268 shares trading hands.
Retractable Technologies Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $111.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.74 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 68.86%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
