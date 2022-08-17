Reviewing Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Coastal Financial and United Community Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coastal Financial 0 0 1 1 3.50 United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Coastal Financial currently has a consensus price target of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.89%. United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Coastal Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coastal Financial $111.20 million 5.09 $27.00 million $2.33 18.77 United Community Banks $736.61 million 5.20 $269.80 million $2.41 15.00

This table compares Coastal Financial and United Community Banks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Coastal Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coastal Financial and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coastal Financial 16.43% 15.42% 1.12% United Community Banks 30.10% 11.27% 1.18%

Summary

Coastal Financial beats United Community Banks on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coastal Financial

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.