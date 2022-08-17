Reviewing Fluence Energy (FLNC) and The Competition

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fluence Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluence Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million -$162.00 million -8.77 Fluence Energy Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million 0.35

Fluence Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -16.36% -28.83% -10.36% Fluence Energy Competitors -74.55% -113.65% -8.43%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Fluence Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Fluence Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63 Fluence Energy Competitors 40 428 908 32 2.66

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $28.38, suggesting a potential upside of 64.11%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 48.70%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluence Energy peers beat Fluence Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

