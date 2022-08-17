Reviewing General Motors (NYSE:GM) & Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for General Motors and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get General Motors alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 5 13 0 2.63 Gogoro 0 0 1 0 3.00

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $54.94, indicating a potential upside of 43.08%. Gogoro has a consensus price target of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 62.26%. Given Gogoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 6.66% 13.82% 3.65% Gogoro N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares General Motors and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

82.7% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Motors and Gogoro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $127.00 billion 0.44 $10.02 billion $5.27 7.29 Gogoro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

Summary

General Motors beats Gogoro on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and purpose-built vehicles to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, roadside assistance, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation; and connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, in-vehicle voice, voice assistant, navigation and app ecosystem, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity, as well as develops and commercializes autonomous vehicle technology. Further, the company provides automotive financing and insurance services; and software-enabled services and subscriptions. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Gogoro

(Get Rating)

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.