Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Major Shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan Buys 3,329 Shares of Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,919.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,955,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,854,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ribbon Communications Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Ribbon Communications Company Profile
Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.
