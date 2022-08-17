RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.25

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.25 and last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 18642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,608.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $171,703.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,608.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,796.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,740 shares of company stock worth $2,010,500. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

