Robert Lippincott III Sells 738 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.00. The stock had a trading volume of 177,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.40. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $285.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

