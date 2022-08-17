ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Shares Up 0.3%

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.86. 55,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 100,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

