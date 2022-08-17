Rocky Brands, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Rocky Brands stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $56.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $27,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,840 shares in the company, valued at $526,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 23.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 37,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rocky Brands from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Rocky Brands to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Rocky Brands

(Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.