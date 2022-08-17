Rope ($ROPE) Reaches One Day Volume of $123.00

Rope ($ROPE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Rope coin can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00019626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rope has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $128,259.60 and $123.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013398 BTC.
Rope Coin Profile
Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rope
