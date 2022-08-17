Rotala PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:ROL)

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rotala Price Performance

Shares of LON:ROL opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £16.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,150.00. Rotala has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21.45 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.46).

Get Rotala alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotala in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Rotala

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It also engages in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.