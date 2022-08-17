Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rover Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

About Rover Metals

(Get Rating)

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.