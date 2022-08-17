RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

GILD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. 326,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,484. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

