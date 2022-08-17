RPG Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,101 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for about 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 193,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,077. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.