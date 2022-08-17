RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $743,000.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. 1,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,968. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $72.41.

