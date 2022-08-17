RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. 43,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,784. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

