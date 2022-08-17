RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $21.92 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

GOOG stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 539,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,463,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

