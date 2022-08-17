RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.55.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.49. 68,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,859. The company has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a PE ratio of 182.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average of $187.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,542,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

