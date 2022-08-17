RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $100.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

