RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.38 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,198,403 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.48. 64,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $308.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.