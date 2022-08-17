RPG Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CyberArk Software worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CYBR traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

