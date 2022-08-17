RPG Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $348,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

