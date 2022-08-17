RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of UGI worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in UGI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in UGI by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.74. 15,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

