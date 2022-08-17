RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. 19,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.05. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

