RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,233 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.54. 1,025,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,006,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $189.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

