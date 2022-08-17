RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 36,850 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for 2.9% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.84. 59,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

